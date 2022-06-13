Pride Month: Milwaukee woman teaches body positivity through gender-neutral candles

JODYANN MORGAN IS HERE, queer — Jodyann Morgan is here, queer, and ready to teach the world how to love their bodies through candles.

"I'm gay all year round not just the month of June," said Morgan.

Last year, Morgan decided to quit her job as a security guard to make candles full-time after she realized her then hobby was getting noticed. Now, she mainly makes gender-neutral body candles that represent people of all different shapes sizes, and colors.

"I wanted to make candles, but I wanted it to be different. I just wanted to show different types of bodies that you didn't really see depicted through art," said Morgan. "I want you to see yourself in the candle."

For the first time this month, she's debuting Pride candles and every sale she makes has a direct impact on the Black Trans Travel Fund organization.



"Every time I do a collection, two dollars from every candle gets donated to a mutual aid fund or nonprofit organization," said Morgan. There are a lot of companies out there that just want to get all of the sales and all the money, but at the end of the day, are you really contributing to society?"

And through her art, she hopes others will be able to live their truth and break the mold.

"Just go for it. Don't wait until you retire to do what you love," said Morgan.

