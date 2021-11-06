Prevea Health ends partnership with Aaron Rodgers

GREEN BAY — Prevea Health announced today that it will be ending its partnership with Aaron Rodgers effective immediately.

The announcement comes a day after Rodgers made comments about the COVID-19 vaccine during an interview on the Pat McAfee Show.

"Prevea Health remains deeply committed to protecting its patients, staff, providers and communities against the COVID-19 pandemic," the multi-specialty group said in a release on Saturday. "This includes encouraging and helping all eligible populations to become vaccinated against COVID-19 to prevent the virus from further significantly impacting lives and livelihoods."

Rodgers had been a partner of Prevea Helath, serving as a spokesperson, since 2012.

