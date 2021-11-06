Watch
Prevea Health ends partnership with Aaron Rodgers

Matt Ludtke/AP
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) gestures to teammates while quarterbacks Kurt Benkert (7) and Jordan Love (10) look on during an NFL football training camp at Lambeau Field Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)
Posted at 1:58 PM, Nov 06, 2021
GREEN BAY — Prevea Health announced today that it will be ending its partnership with Aaron Rodgers effective immediately.

The announcement comes a day after Rodgers made comments about the COVID-19 vaccine during an interview on the Pat McAfee Show.

"Prevea Health remains deeply committed to protecting its patients, staff, providers and communities against the COVID-19 pandemic," the multi-specialty group said in a release on Saturday. "This includes encouraging and helping all eligible populations to become vaccinated against COVID-19 to prevent the virus from further significantly impacting lives and livelihoods."

Rodgers had been a partner of Prevea Helath, serving as a spokesperson, since 2012.

