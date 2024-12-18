BARRON COUNTY, Wis. — A presumptive case of bird flu has been identified in a woman in Wisconsin.

Health officials say the woman, from Barron County in western Wisconsin, became sick after working with an infected poultry flock.

Confirmed cases of bird flu have also been found in birds in Kenosha County. Officials say the woman is expected to make a full recovery.

Watch: Presumptive bird flu case reported in Wisconsin woman; risk to public low

Presumptive bird flu case reported in Wisconsin woman; risk to public low

How is bird flu spread?

The disease can spread through contact with infected birds but not through food. Officials say the risk to the general public is low.

How can you avoid getting it?

Avoid direct contact with sick or dead wild birds, poultry, and other animals. Observe them only from a distance, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

If you must have close contact with sick or dead wild birds, poultry, or other animals, wear recommended personal protective equipment (PPE). Wild birds can carry avian influenza viruses even if they appear healthy.

Avoid touching surfaces or materials, such as animal litter or bedding, contaminated with saliva, mucus, or feces from wild or domestic birds with confirmed or suspected bird flu infections.

For more information on prevention, click here.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error