Presidents and Wisconsin politicians reflect and offer condolences after Jimmy Carter's death

MILWAUKEE — The Carter Center announced the death of Jimmy Carter, the 39th president of the U.S. Sunday.

Carter was born in 1924 and became the first president to reach 100 years of age.

John Bazemore/AP FILE - Former President Jimmy Carter sits on the Atlanta Falcons bench before the first half of an NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the San Diego Chargers, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2016, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

He got his start in politics when he won a seat in the Georgia State Senate following a recount in 1962. Fourteen years later he would win a close race for the presidency with Walter F. Mondale as his running mate, beating out Vice President Gerald Ford.

Presidents and politicians released statements offering condolences and some praised him as an advocate for human rights. Here are their statements.

Evan Vucci/AP President Joe Biden speaks about foreign policy, at the State Department, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Statement from President Joe Biden:

Today, America and the world lost an extraordinary leader, statesman and humanitarian.

Over six decades, we had the honor of calling Jimmy Carter a dear friend. But, what’s extraordinary about Jimmy Carter, though, is that millions of people throughout America and the world who never met him thought of him as a dear friend as well.

With his compassion and moral clarity, he worked to eradicate disease, forge peace, advance civil rights and human rights, promote free and fair elections, house the homeless, and always advocate for the least among us. He saved, lifted, and changed the lives of people all across the globe.

He was a man of great character and courage, hope and optimism. We will always cherish seeing him and Rosalynn together. The love shared between Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter is the definition of partnership and their humble leadership is the definition of patriotism.

We will miss them both dearly, but take solace knowing they are reunited once again and will remain forever in our hearts.

To the entire Carter family, we send our gratitude for sharing them with America and the world. To their staff – from the earliest days to the final ones – we have no doubt that you will continue to do the good works that carry on their legacy.

And to all of the young people in this nation and for anyone in search of what it means to live a life of purpose and meaning – the good life – study Jimmy Carter, a man of principle, faith, and humility. He showed that we are great nation because we are a good people – decent and honorable, courageous and compassionate, humble and strong.

To honor a great American, I will be ordering an official state funeral to be held in Washington D.C. for James Earl Carter, Jr., 39th President of the United States, 76th Governor of Georgia, Lieutenant of the United States Navy, graduate of the United States Naval Academy, and favorite son of Plains, Georgia, who gave his full life in service to God and country.

Patrick Semansky/AP FILE - In this Dec. 12, 2020, file photo President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington before boarding Marine One. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Statement from President-elect Donald Trump:

I just heard of the news about the passing of President Jimmy Carter. Those of us who have been fortunate to have served as President understand this is a very exclusive club, and only we can relate to the enormous responsibility of leading the Greatest Nation in History.

The challenges Jimmy faced as President came at a pivotal time for our country and he did everything in his power to improve the lives of all Americans. For that, we all owe him a debt of gratitude.

Melania and I are thinking warmly of the Carter Family and their loved ones during this difficult time. We urge everyone to keep them in their hearts and prayers.

SAUL LOEB/AP US Vice President Kamala Harris boards Air Force Two prior to departure from Warsaw Chopin International Airport in Warsaw, Poland, March 11, 2022, as she travels to Romania, before returning to Washington. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / POOL / AFP)

Statement by Vice-President Kamala Harris:

President Jimmy Carter was guided by a deep and abiding faith — in God, in America, and in humanity.

Jimmy Carter’s life is a testament to the power of service — as a Lieutenant in the United States Navy, the 76th Governor of Georgia, and the 39th President of the United States. He reminded our nation and the world that there is strength in decency and compassion.

As President, he protected our air and water, promoted transparency in government, and brokered an historic peace treaty between Egypt and Israel at Camp David.

Throughout his life, President Carter was strengthened by the love and support of his partner of 77 years, First Lady Rosalynn Carter, whose life President Biden and I had the opportunity to celebrate in Georgia last year. After leaving office, President Carter continued his fight for peace, democracy, and human dignity through the Carter Center.

I had the privilege of knowing President Carter for years. I will always remember his kindness, wisdom, and profound grace. His life and legacy continue to inspire me — and will inspire generations to come. Our world is a better place because of President Carter.

Doug and I send our love and prayers to the Carter family.

Tony Gutierrez/AP Former President Bill Clinton, left, reaches over to former President George W. Bush, as he makes comments during a discussion at the Presidential Leadership Scholars graduation ceremony at the George W. Bush Presidential Center, Thursday, July 13, 2017, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Statement by Former President George W. Bush:

"Laura and I send our heartfelt condolences to Jack, Chip, Jeff, Amy, and the entire Carter family.

“James Earl Carter, Jr., was a man of deeply held convictions. He was loyal to his family, his community, and his country. President Carter dignified the office. And his efforts to leave behind a better world didn’t end with the presidency. His work with Habitat for Humanity and the Carter Center set an example of service that will inspire Americans for generations.

"We join our fellow citizens in giving thanks for Jimmy Carter and in prayer for his family.”

Evers campaign Gov. Tony Evers.

Statement from Gov. Tony Evers:

“Former President Carter was a committed and dedicated advocate for peace, human rights, and treating others with dignity, decency, and respect—qualities that earned him respect and admiration from many across our country and around the world. He leaves behind an extraordinary legacy of humanitarian and public health achievements not only during and throughout his presidency but beyond it, as well,” said Gov. Evers. “Kathy and I extend our sympathies to former President Carter’s family and loved ones and wish them peace during this time.”

Former President Carter served as the 39th president of the United States from 1977 to 1981, and upon his death, he was the longest-living former American president in the nation’s history. Former President Carter is remembered for several notable achievements during his time in office, including his work to broker the Camp David Accords, his leadership in addressing climate change and investing in solar energy research, and his commitment to equity and inclusion and appointing more women and people of color to positions in the federal government.

Throughout his presidency and his subsequent philanthropic efforts, former President Carter was also widely recognized for his steadfast commitment to human rights and public health, working to eradicate infectious diseases and promote peace and democracy across the globe. In 2002, former President Carter was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for his work.

A forthcoming executive order will lower the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to half-staff across the state in conjunction with federal law at 4 U.S.C. § 7(m), which provides that the flag of the United States shall be flown at half-staff for thirty days following the death of a former president of the United States.

