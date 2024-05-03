President Joe Biden to visit Racine on May 8; 4th visit to Wisconsin in 2024

President Joe Biden will visit Wisconsin once again next week.

On Wednesday, May 8, the president will visit Racine, the White House said early Friday morning.

President Biden will "deliver remarks on his Investing in America agenda." Afterwards, he will host a campaign event.

The White House said that President Biden will travel to Chicago for a campaign reception following his visit to Wisconsin.

Next week's visit will mark the fourth time in 2024 that Biden has visited the Badger State. He visited Superior in January, Milwaukee in March, and Madison in April.

The White House said additional details would be released at a later date.

