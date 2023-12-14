President Joe Biden is coming to Milwaukee next week

MILWAUKEE — President Joe Biden will be visiting Milwaukee next Wednesday, the White House announced Thursday.

Biden will be in town to "discuss how Bidenomics and his Investing in America agenda are leading to a small business boom, lowering costs for hardworking families, and building an economy from the middle out and the bottom up," according to the White House.

There's no word yet on where Biden will appear or what time of day he will be appearing. This story will be updated when we learn more details.

