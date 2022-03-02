President Joe Biden and Jill Biden to visit Superior today

MILWAUKEE — President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden are scheduled to visit Superior, Wisconsin Wednesday.

According to the White House, the two will discuss how the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is rebuilding roads and bridges and creating union jobs.

Over the next five years, the infrastructure bill will provide an estimated $5.4 billion to Wisconsin to fix and improve roads and bridges. That, according to the White House, will have a significant impact on Superior.

The port of Superior-Duluth will receive $19 million alone.

The Wisconsin visit comes just one day after Biden delivered his State of the Union Address.

During the address, Biden talked about the infrastructure bill, saying right now the U.S. is 13th in the world for infrastructure. That, he says, needs to be fixed.

"It is going to transform America and put us on a path to win the economic competition of the 21st Century that we face with the rest of the world—particularly with China," Biden said. "We’ll create good jobs for millions of Americans, modernizing roads, airports, ports, and waterways all across America."

During the address, he officially announced work will begin on 65,000 miles of highway and 1,500 bridges across America. Some of them are right here in Wisconsin.

Biden said the bill includes replacing lead pipes across the country and providing high-speed internet for every American.

A full transcript of Biden's speech can be found here.

