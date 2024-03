GREEN BAY, Wisc. — Former President Donald Trump will hold a rally in Green Bay, Wisconsin next Tuesday.

According to a press release, the Former President will deliver remarks on Tuesday, April 2, at 5 p.m.

It will be his first trip to battleground Wisconsin in 2024.

