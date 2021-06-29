President Biden visiting La Crosse Tuesday to promote infrastructure package

LA CROSSE — President Joe Biden will be visiting La Crosse on Tuesday, where the White House says he will promote his massive infrastructure investment package.

A White House spokesperson said in a statement Monday that the president will arrive at La Crosse Regional Airport at around 11:20 a.m. central time.

Biden will then tour the La Crosse Municipal Transit Utility, on Macro Drive on the city's south side.

The White House says the president's visit will "highlight the benefits the Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework will deliver to communities across the country."

Biden is scheduled to leave La Crosse around 2:45 p.m. CT.

Biden announced the 'Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework' last week, in which the president said his administration has come to an agreement with a bipartisan group of senators to invest heavily in the nation's roads, internet and bridges.

The White House said then that the framework will include $579 billion in new spending as the president works to pass the massive infrastructure package with support from both parties in Congress.

