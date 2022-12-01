President Biden serving Sheboygan cheese to French President Macron at state dinner

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — President Joe Biden will host his first state dinner Thursday night, welcoming French President Emmanuel Macron. On the menu? Sheboygan cheese.

According to NBC News, this is the first official state dinner the White House is hosting after a three-year hiatus. President Biden is using the occasion to strengthen ties with his French counterpart amid disputes over trade and national security, NBC reports.

The menu includes butter-poached Maine lobster, beef with shallot marmalade, and American artisanal cheeses. Among the variety of cheese is cheddar from Deer Creek Cheese, a family-run creamery in Sheboygan, Wisconsin. Deer Creek Cheese, which began in 2006, uses milk from small, local family farms.

"We are so excited (and totally surprised) to share that one of our Cheddars will be featured at tonight's State Dinner with French President Emmanuel Macron," Deer Creek Cheese shared on their Instagram story Thursday. "The funny thing is, we have no idea which cheese was selected... but we're trying to find out!'

Deer Creek Cheese is sold in locations across the U.S. Here in Wisconsin, you can find them in Whole Foods, Sendik's, Trig's, and Festival Foods, among many places. See the full list on Deer Creek's website.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip