Present Music hosts intO tHe WiLd, featuring 2 world premieres of original works

For two nights only, Present Music presents intO tHe WiLd. intO tHe WiLd will bring two world premieres to Jan Serr Studio on March 26th and 27th.

The first premiere will feature Copper Canvas by Japanese-American composer Andy Akiho. Copper Canvas explores the number 29 from the Periodic Table of Elements. Akiho’s latest composition, Seven Pillars, performed by Sandbox Percussion, was nominated for two GRAMMY Awards.

Present Music Andy Akiho

The other will feature Turkish American composer Kamran Ince’s Then, nothing which asks existential questions with colorful passion. Ince has won the Rome Prize, Guggenheim Fellowship, and the Lili Boulanger Memorial Prize. His work has been performed by the Chicago Symphony Orchestra along with the BBC Symphony Orchestra.

Present Music Kamran Ince

In addition to the premieres, Pulitzer Prize winner David Lang will present an unexpected arrangement of Steppenwolf’s iconic bicker anthem Born to Be Wild.

To finish out the evening, 26 Little Deaths performed by Carla Kihlstedt, will honor the late illustrator Edward Gorey’s 100th birthday. Kihlstedt’s work is based upon Gorey’s darkly humorous alphabet book The Gashlycrumb Tinies. Slides of illustrations will be shown alongside Kihlstedt’s vocals and violin. The performance will also serve as an album-release party for the Kihlstedt-Present Music collaboration from Cantaloupe Music label.

For ticket information, visit Present Music’s website.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error