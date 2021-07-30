Preparations underway for the Wisconsin State Fair ahead of opening day

WEST ALLIS — The Wisconsin State Fair is just days away, and fair officials are working around the clock to make sure everything is perfect for opening day.

"We have about 500 man-hours worth of work to do over the next week," said Michael Wood, chief operations officer for Biggest Wheel LLC.

"Well over 2,500 staff are coming in to make the fair run," said Jen Puente, chief marketing officer for the Wisconsin State Fair.

From setting up rides to making sure your favorite treats are prepped and ready to go, it's all hands on deck at State Fair Park in West Allis.

"We’ve got to get all of our employees together, we’re getting all of our ingredients in, making our plans and our processes. We make 375,000 puffs during the fair," said Tim Gill, co-director of Original Creampuffs.

For the first time in more than 70 years, the fair was canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. But now that it's back, fair officials say they're making some changes to ensure fair-goers are safe.

"We will have over 200 hand sanitizer stations throughout the park, we also had to adjust our hours a little bit, opening at 11 a.m. every day just so we can clean the fair park a little bit better overnight. Our parking and admission entrances are a cash-free experience, so credit card only, but that is to reduce some of the contact," said Puente.

And there are some new additions that you're sure to enjoy as well.

"We have a great new area in front of the giant slide that expands a great interior of the park. That will be a nice seating area for people to come out and enjoy," said Puente.

The fair will run from Aug. 5 through Aug. 15, and ticket prices range from $9 to $14.

Click here to go to the fair's website.

