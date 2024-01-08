Prep underway ahead of Southeast Wisconsin winter storm watch

WAUKESHA, Wisc. — After a winter storm watch was issued across Southeast Wisconsin, people across the area are preparing their homes and cars for the possible snow.

Storm Team 4 is monitoring a winter storm set to impact Wisconsin late Monday through early Wednesday. It could bring inches of snow across the area.

Before the heavy snow hits, the manager at TNT Ace Hardware in Waukesha said now is a good time to prepare.

“It’s been building. Everybody’s starting to get prepared by coming in and getting everything they need,” Waymond Reed, the store manager, said.

“Make sure you have lots of salt and get a snowblower or shovel. It’s important to keep driveways clear and safe. We don’t want anyone breaking anything.”

While at the store, TMJ4’s Kaylee Staral saw dozens of people making those essential purchases like ice scrapers, antifreeze, salt, and shovels.

While it’s important to prepare your home, Reed said it’s equally as important to prep your car.

Erick Fischer, a Milwaukee resident, has an emergency winter kit in his car for when storms hit. Inside included things like a warming blanket and tools.

“I’m winterizing my car, so keeping shovels in there and making sure the tires are good. I have emergency blankets to keep warm, and blankets and heaters in my house too,” Fischer explained while running an errand at Home Depot.

The Milwaukee Department of Public Works wasn’t immediately available for an on-camera interview Sunday, but sent TMJ4 a statement Friday:

“We are also monitoring the weather for the anticipated snow next week and will be ready to respond.”

Several snow removal companies across the area also were not available for interviews Sunday, but shared they were gearing up for the expected snow.

Storm Team 4 is predicting the snow to be heavy, and advised those with travel plans on Tuesday to consider adjusting.

The City of Milwaukee’s website said, during a winter storm, you should consider “adjusting your driving for conditions by slowing down and providing more space for braking.”

“I’m not looking forward to it. I’m hunkering down and getting everything I need to,” Fischer joked.

