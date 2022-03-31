Pregnant woman loses child after being shot in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating after a 26-year-old pregnant woman was shot Thursday morning.

Officials said the woman is in critical condition, and her unborn child has died due to her injuries.

The shooting happened around 5:44 a.m. in the 6600 block of W. Marion Street. Police said they are still investigating the circumstances leading up to the shooting and they are seeking unknown suspects.

Milwaukee police are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact them at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

