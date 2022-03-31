Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Pregnant woman loses child after being shot in Milwaukee

milwaukee police
TMJ4
milwaukee police
Posted at 10:23 AM, Mar 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-31 11:59:51-04

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating after a 26-year-old pregnant woman was shot Thursday morning.

Officials said the woman is in critical condition, and her unborn child has died due to her injuries.

The shooting happened around 5:44 a.m. in the 6600 block of W. Marion Street. Police said they are still investigating the circumstances leading up to the shooting and they are seeking unknown suspects.

Milwaukee police are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact them at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 - on your schedule