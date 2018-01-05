PR Firm partners with UWM students to help local nonprofit

Good branding spells success for nonprofit organizations. By the same token, a failure to come up with effective branding and communications planning has resulted in the early demise of more than a few well-intentioned nonprofit organizations.

That’s why a collaboration between a Milwaukee public relations firm and local college students to help a selected nonprofit could be a godsend for that organization.

Moon Landing, an award-winning creative branding and communications agency, has teamed up with UW-Milwaukee advertising and public relations students to make a unique offer. The firm and the students will provide research, branding and communications planning for a selected nonprofit organization.

“Telling inspirational stories is what we do at Moon Landing,” said the firm’s CEO, Bryan Lemonds. “We’re seeking a nonprofit with a remarkable story that has yet to be told.”

Interestingly, Moon Landing’s Vice President of Creative and Planning, Marko Knezic, is a UWM graduate. He reached out to his former instructor, Rachael Jurek, to create a role for students as Moon Landing provides a free, turn-key plan to a 501(c)(3) organization.

“I thought this is perfect,” Jurek said. “I’m always searching for course ‘clients’ and if we can team up with an alumnus on a project where that alumnus can guide students through real-world application and we can better serve the community? Why not?”

The only thing missing is a 501(c)(3) organization eager to take advantage of an offer the Moon Landing estimates could be worth more than $10,000 to the nonprofit.

So, Moon Landing is asking 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations to propose why their story begs to be heard. Interested charities can apply through Jan. 10, 2018 to enlist@moonlandingagency.com.

The selected project will be announced on Feb. 1, 2018. Information is available via the Moon Landing, Inc. Facebook event page.