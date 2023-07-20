Powerball winners: $1 million, $100k and $50k winning tickets sold in Wisconsin; find out out who won

MILWAUKEE — Powerball announced Thursday a person in California won the $1.08 billion Powerball, the third-largest ever. But there are also some big winners closer to home.

According to a news release from Powerball, in Grand Chute, Wisconsin, a $1,000,000 winning Powerball ticket was sold at Kwik Trip on 3721 W. College Ave.

In Hayward, Wisconsin, a $100,000 winning Powerball ticket was sold at Kwik Trip on 15870 US Hwy 63. (The ticket included the $1 Power Play option turning a $50,000 win into a $100,000 win because of the 2X Power Play multiplier. It is the second time in 2023 the Hayward Kwik Trip has sold a winning $100,000 ticket, according to that news release).

Two $50,000 winning Powerball tickets were sold at Kwik Trip on 3525 Humboldt Rd. in Green Bay and Ballard Motomart on 2838 N. Ballard Rd. in Appleton.

According to Powerball, the odds of winning a $50,000 Powerball prize are 1:913,130. The odds of winning a $1,000,000 Powerball prize are 1:11,688,054 and the odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1:292,201,338. The odds of winning a $100,000 All or Nothing prize are 1:352,716.

Read the Powerball announcement below:

$1,000,000, $100,000 and $50,000 Powerball Winning Tickets Sold inGrand Chute, Hayward,Green Bay and Appleton

MADISON, Wis. -- The numbers are in, and someone in California is the winner of the $1.08 billion Powerball [lnks.gd] jackpot – the third-largest prize ever awarded in the history of Powerball. Closer to home, four winning Powerball tickets were sold in Wisconsin for the Wednesday, July 20 drawing. The winning numbers were 7-10-11-13-24, and the Powerball was 24.



In Grand Chute, a $1,000,000 winning Powerball ticket was sold at Kwik Trip on 3721 W. College Ave. In Hayward, a $100,000 winning Powerball ticket was purchased at Kwik Trip on 15870 US Hwy 63. The ticket included the $1 Power Play option turning a $50,000 win into a $100,000 win because of the 2X Power Play multiplier. It is the second time in 2023 the Hayward Kwik Trip has sold a winning $100,000 ticket. On January 23, the retailer sold a $100,000 All or Nothing [lnks.gd] winning ticket.



Two $50,000 winning Powerball tickets were also part of Wednesday's fun. The winning tickets were sold at Kwik Trip on 3525 Humboldt Rd. in Green Bay and Ballard Motomart on 2838 N. Ballard Rd. in Appleton.



The latest Powerball jackpot run resulted in several Wisconsin Powerball winners in July. Since July 1, 12 big winning tickets ranging from $50,000 to $1,000,000 have been sold at retailers across the state.



Powerball drawings are Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 9:59 p.m. Tickets must be purchased before 9 p.m. to be included in a drawing. Powerball tickets are $2 per play, with the option to buy the Power Play feature for an additional dollar.



The odds of winning a $50,000 Powerball prize are 1:913,130. The odds of winning a $1,000,000 Powerball prize are 1:11,688,054 and the odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1:292,201,338.



The odds in winning a $100,000 All or Nothing prize are 1:352,716.



For the $1 Powerball Play add-on option, the odds of a 2X multiplier being drawn last night were 1:1.75. Power Play does not apply to the jackpot. A $1,000,000 prize can become $2,000,000 with the Power Play. The Power Play multiplier for the $1,000,000 prize can never be greater than 2X.







It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip