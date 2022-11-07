Powerball jackpot reaches all-time record of $1.9 billion

MEQUON, Wis. — With no one scoring the Powerball jackpot, it now climbs to a new record: $1.9 billion.

One man tells TMJ4 he couldn’t resist playing the odds.

“Sometimes you get lucky. I don't usually get lucky though. Maybe now that I’ve spoken to you. That’s it!” said Donal McCormick.

According to the game’s website, this is the largest lotto prize ever.

If you win and decide to take the lump sum, you could walk away with more than $929 million in cash.

But even with the low odds of striking it rich, one in 292 million, 87-year-old Donal McCormick says he’s already got some big plans if he can take it home.

“Most of it, I'd want to give to some good charities because I'm not going to live that long anyway. And then, there's some family that I would help out. And maybe, some people that I know that need it too. You know, most of it will go to charities because I have to get ready for the other side anyway.”

“You can’t take it with you, right?” TMJ4 asked.

“Yeah, you can’t!” said McCormick.

The last time Powerball was even close to this big was back in January 2016, when three winners split $1.6 billion.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip