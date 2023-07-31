Power outage leads to death of 84 year-old man

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man was found dead in his home Saturday afternoon after a power outage the day before may have caused his home oxygen unit to fail.

Milwaukee Fire was called to the apartment of 84-year old Alton Smith after his niece found him laying on the living room floor next to his oxygen tank.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's report says the apartment was "fairly hot and had no power, possibly due to the severe storms" on Friday night. When Milwaukee Police arrived on the scene, an officer stated that the temperature in his apartment was warmer than it was outside. According to neighbors, the power went out at around 10 p.m. on Friday night and was still off when police were called to the scene around 3:30 p.m on Saturday afternoon.

No evidence of foul plan were found at the scene. Autopsy results are pending.

