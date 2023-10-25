Power line engulfed amid garage fire in Kenosha County

SALEM, Wis. — A power line became engulfed during a garage fire in Kenosha County on Tuesday.

Kenosha deputies and numerous area fire departments responded to the 31100 block of 75th Place for a garage fire. Officials say the fire was close to other structures and power lines. Residents in the area were notified.

We Energies also responded due to a power line pile engulfed by fire.

Video shows fire in Kenosha

Officials say there is a very limited water supply in the area, which causes a larger response for tender/water trucks.

There are no known injuries.

The power line behind the home, the home's garage, and the fence are a total loss. There is possible damage to the residence as well.

