Potawatomi to give away free Summerfest tickets to Fire Keeper's Club members

MILWAUKEE — For three days this month, Potawatomi Hotel & Casino is giving away free Summerfest tickets to Fire Keeper's Club members.

Ticket giveaways will happen on June 22, 27, and 29 beginning at 8 a.m.

If you're a Fire Keeper's Club member, simply show your membership card at any Fire Keeper's Club booth to get two 2022 Summerfest tickets, two 2023 Summerfest tickets, and two entry tickets into the "Big Win" contest at Summerfest Fan Appreciation Day on July 9.

Potawatomi said tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis, and there will be an equal number of tickets given away each day.

If you aren't a Fire Keeper's Club member but want to take advantage of this promotion, you can become a member for free by visiting a Potawatomi casino.

