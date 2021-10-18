Potawatomi Hotel & Casino resumes 24/7 operations Monday

MILWAUKEE — Potawatomi Hotel & Casino will resume 24/7 operations Monday, the casino announced in a news release.

The move to around-the-clock operations is the first time the property will be open 24/7 since March of 2020.

“Twenty-four-hour-a-day entertainment has been a part of this property’s identity for many years,” said Potawatomi Hotel & Casino CEO/General Manager Dominic Ortiz. “This marks one more milestone in our journey back to fully re-opening. Everyone here is thrilled each time we take another step toward a return to pre-pandemic operations.”

In addition, Potawatomi will re-introduce table games to the casino floor on November 1, the news release says.

Live shows at the Northern Lights Theater returned in September. For tickets and show information, click or tap here.

