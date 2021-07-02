Watch
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino offering up to $1,000 sign-on bonus for new employees

Posted at 8:37 AM, Jul 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-02 09:47:04-04

MILWAUKEE — The Potawatomi Hotel & Casino is searching for employees, and offering a sign-on bonus up to $1,000 for new team members.

New employees who work in the food and beverage or the hotel operations departments could receive up to $1,000.

Full-time and part-time employees are eligible for the limited time bonus.

Full-time employees would be eligible for the $1,000 bonus and part-time employees can get up to $500 as a sign-on bonus.

Benefits included in the job include medical, dental and vision insurance, prescription drug coverage, flexible spending account, employee assistance program, retirement program with company match, paid time off, free parking and uniforms.
