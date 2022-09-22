Potawatomi Hotel & Casino names new Chief Financial Officer, Chief Information Officer

MILWAUKEE — Potawatomi Hotel & Casino named a new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Chief Information Officer (CIO) on Thursday.

Kerry Janovitch has been promoted to CFO after spending the last seven years as the property's Accounting Director. According to a news release, she joined the business in 2015 after serving as a financial leader in the Pacific Northwest hospitality and entertainment industry. She has 27 years of experience in Tribal gaming and hospitality.

“Kerry is a creative, open-minded leader that believes in challenging the status quo to drive results,” said Potawatomi Hotel & Casino CEO/General Manager Dominic Ortiz. “Her leadership will help us build an entertainment destination revered by our competitors and celebrated by the people of Milwaukee.”

Garret Finocchiaro was recently hired as Potawatomi Hotel & Casino's first CIO. According to a news release, he has 35 years of experience in technology and data management. For the last 10 years, he worked as Director of IT Operations and Support at Oneida Nations Enterprises in New York.

“Garret is an experienced, high-level casino executive with a proven track record of success,” said Ortiz. “He has helped Tribal nations build a forward-thinking mindset with long-term strategic insights into technology and security. We are honored to bring him to Milwaukee as we build a new future for Potawatomi Casino & Hotel.”

His experience includes overseeing technical services for four casinos, three sports books, five hotel properties, and 40 food and beverage venues.

