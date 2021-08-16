Potawatomi Hotel & Casino expanding $1,000 hiring bonus to all new employees

MILWAUKEE — Potawatomi Hotel & Casino is expanding its $1,000 hiring bonus program to all new employees.

Previously, the bonus was only available for those who were hired to the food and beverage or the hotel operations departments.

Full-time and part-time employees are eligible for the bonus. Full-time employees would be eligible for the $1,000 bonus and part-time employees can get up to $500 as a sign-on bonus.

“This is a pivotal time at our property,” said Potawatomi Hotel & Casino CEO and General Manager Dominic Ortiz. “We need hundreds of employees to not only open our amenities, but deliver an experience that’s better and more exciting than anything our guests have come to expect from us.”

Benefits included in the job include medical, dental and vision insurance, prescription drug coverage, flexible spending account, employee assistance program, retirement program with company match, paid time off, free parking and uniforms, according to Potawatomi.

Potawatomi will also be holding two job fairs to recruit their new workers. The fairs will be held on-site from 3-7 p.m. on August 31 and Spetember 14.

You can apply online, or learn more about the bonus program, here.

