Potawatomi Hotel & Casino announces $100M project to 'revolutionize' third floor

MILWAUKEE — Potawatomi Hotel & Casino announced Monday it is investing $100 million into a new project that will "revolutionize" the casino’s third floor area.

Casino owners explained in a statement that renovations will bring more than 1,800 slot machine stations, including a new bar with 28 bar-top “slot seats," as well as an array of 4K televisions. There will also be cashier stations and a Fire Keeper’s Club® booth.

The casino continued that they are adding two new food and beverage options to the third floor.

Rock & Brews, founded by KISS stars Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons, will open their newest location off the skywalk. They will offer a variety of local and craft beers and will have a stage for live music. The groundbreaking is scheduled for 3 p.m. Wednesday, May 11, with Stanley and Simmons set to appear.

Starbucks Coffee will open across from Rock & Brews off the skywalk entrance. It will be a full-service Starbucks location with both beverage and food options, according to Potawatomi.

The casino is also adding three new “quick service” food and beverage stations where people can buy food or drinks or have food delivered to their gaming station.

Finally, they are adding an exclusive high-limit room featuring upscale decor and service, craft bar, stage and gourmet kitchen.

Construction is scheduled for completion by the spring of 2023.

The casino released a rendering of their plans. You can watch on YouTube.

