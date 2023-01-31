Potawatomi Casino Hotel hosts job fair for new sportsbook; job opportunities in various departments

MILWAUKEE — Potawatomi Casino Hotel recently announced its plans for a permanent sportsbook.

Potawatomi is now hiring for that new sportsbook and will be hosting a career fair.

The career fair will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7 at the Potawatomi Casino Hotel Event Center. 1721 W Canal St.

According to a news release, the casino hotel is seeking sportsbook ticket writers and sportsbook supervisors that will deliver the efficient operation of a great sportsbook experience.

Both full and part-time positions are available.

There are several openings in other departments too. Those include security, food & beverage, and table games. To see a full list of job opportunities, go to the Potawatomi careers webpage.

Applicants are encouraged to come with a complete resume as several of the positions have on-the-spot offers available.

The news release also states that some of the full time position openings include a $1,000 sign-on bonus.

