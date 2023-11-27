Post-Thanksgiving travel at Mitchell Airport goes smoothly despite snow

MILWAUKEE — Snow across southeastern Wisconsin didn’t stop travelers from leaving or returning home to the Brew City for the post-Thanksgiving travel rush.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) expected to screen as many as 2.9 million passengers on Sunday, topping the expected 2.6 million on Tuesday and 2.7 million on Wednesday.

“We thought (our flight) would be delayed because of the weather, but even with the snow, so far it’s been smooth sailing. No long lines, easy to check a bag, we’re ready to get in the air and get home,” Jamila and Charlotte Thomas said. The mother and daughter were headed home to Dallas.

While some left Milwaukee just in time to escape the snow, others returned home to a winter surprise.

“I’m flying in and going back to school for next month,” Spencer Smith, a sophomore at UW-Madison, said. “I brought a bunch of thermals back and I have my big coat. We take it as it comes.”

Even with the expected record-breaking travel day, travelers said there were no lines at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport. Aside from two arriving flights from Detroit, all of the flights were on time when TMJ4 visited the airport.

However, travelers coming from other airports said they faced a different story.

“At the Charlotte airport, you couldn’t get one more person in there,” Tony Hostel, a Green Bay resident, said. “There were mechanical problems on the plane. We were supposed to leave 7:40a.m. central time.”

Hostel and his family returned to Milwaukee from a family vacation in Pensacola after hours of travel.

Even though Thanksgiving may be over, travelers said they’re thankful to be on their way home.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip