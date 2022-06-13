Post Malone set to perform at Fiserv Forum on Sept. 15 on his 'Twelve Carat Tour'

MILWAUKEE — Grammy-nominated artist, Post Malone, released the full schedule of his 33-city tour on Monday with one of the cities being Milwaukee.

The award-winning artist will be at Fiserv Forum on Sept. 15 as part of his Twelve Carat Tour.

For much of the tour, Post Malone will feature special guest rapper, Roddy Ricch. Milwaukee is one of 26 cities that Roddy Ricch will be featured in.

Tickets for the concert go on sale Friday, June 17, at 10 a.m. on the Live Nation website.

The Twelve Carat Tour comes off the artist’s newest studio album, Twelve Carat Toothache, and is set to begin in Omaha, Nebraska on Sept. 10 and end in Los Angeles, California on Nov. 15.

Citi card members will have access to pre-sale tickets beginning Tuesday, June 14 at 10 a.m. until Thursday, June 16 at 10 p.m.

