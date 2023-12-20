Possibly armed person arrested, barricading inside West Allis home amid fight

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — A possibly armed person was arrested after barricading themselves inside a West Allis home on Wednesday.

According to the West Allis Police Department, officers responded to a report of a fight inside a home near 89th and Becher shortly before 2 p.m.

Police say one of the individuals remained inside the home, possibly armed with a weapon.

That person was taken into custody.

The incident drew a large police presence in West Allis.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as soon as we learn more.

