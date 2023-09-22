Possible IndyCar return at Milwaukee Mile will be announced on Monday

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — A press conference on Monday may reveal IndyCar's return to Milwaukee Mile, according to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal.

The announcement would take place for the 2024 racing season. Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers will attend Monday's press conference, which is set to start at 10 a.m.

The Milwaukee Mile hosted its first NASCAR race after 14 years. The event brought in 17,000 spectators for the historical event. Robert Sargent, Track Enterprises' owner, hopes to bring more events for the public.

NTT INDYCAR SERIES and IMS Productions will be present during the conference on Monday.

The producers for Track Enterprises declined to comment on the possible return.

IndyCar has not been situated in Milwaukee since 2015.

