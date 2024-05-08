Possible funnel cloud spotted in Walworth County

Round three of tornado warnings and strong storms rumbled through southeast wisconsin Tuesday night.

Dark clouds lowered near the ground across parts of Jefferson, Walworth, and Waukesha counties.

Viewers sent in several videos into the newsroom showing what looked to be funnel clouds.

Those storms were also packed with strong wind, rain, hail, and quite a bit of lightning.

The storms also knocked out the power of more than 10 thousand We Energies customers are in the dark around 10 p.m. on Tuesday. Most of those outages were in Menomonee Falls, Fort Atkinson, and Franklin.

