Portion of North Avenue to close until July due to construction

MILWAUKEE — A portion of North Avenue will be closed from February 23 through July as crews work to improve the existing North Avenue Bridge Deck.

The City of Milwaukee said the work will primarily consist of removals, excavation, concrete pavement approach slabs, concrete curb & gutter, concrete sidewalk, pavement marking, bridge structure repairs, and street lighting.

The area runs over the Oak Leaf Trail on the East Side.

The road will be closed between Bartlett Avenue and Oakland Avenue for all traffic including vehicles, buses, bicycles, and pedestrians. Detours will be in place until the road reopens. Eastbound travelers will exit off of North Avenue to the right, onto N. Cambridge Avenue.

Westbound travelers will exit left onto N. Farwell Avenue. A full breakdown of the detours is below:

