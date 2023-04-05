Port Washington to be home of 'Midwest Regional Mural'

PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. — Port Washington, Wisconsin was chosen as the site for the installation for Mural Mosaic's Global Roots Project America Connects Midwest Regional Mural.

Port Washington was picked as the mural's home, out of 11 states.

The installation is scheduled for Thursday, April 6, 2023, at 2 p.m., on the north wall of Twisted Willow Restaurant, 308 N. Franklin St., Port Washington.

The America Connects Midwest Mural Mosaic is a "one-of-a-kind art collaboration bringing together 1,500 participants from the Midwestern states and throughout North America to paint a tile representing their connection, experiences and affection for the Midwest. This visual legacy mural reflects the beauty and power of collaboration, and shows us that when we come together, we can create a remarkable lasting artistic reminder of our shared experiences," according to a news release. Read more on their website.

TMJ4 News will have special coverage for the event.

Read their announcement below:

