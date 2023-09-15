Port Washington Road crash; lanes closed in Greendale

GLENDALE, Wis. — A crash closed all northbound lanes down along Port Washington Road in Greendale Friday morning.

TMJ4 News at the scene spotted a damaged USPS truck on the shoulder of the road. But the real damage appears to be between a sedan and a dump truck.

One woman driving by told TMJ4 News it was a chase and a car hit a dump truck.

Police at the scene of the crash said the incident started in Bayshore.

Authorities have not confirmed any details.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

