Port Washington Road crash; lanes closed in Greendale

GLENDALE, Wis. — A crash closed all northbound lanes down along Port Washington Road in Greendale Friday morning.
TMJ4 News at the scene spotted a damaged USPS truck on the shoulder of the road. But the real damage appears to be between a sedan and a dump truck.
One woman driving by told TMJ4 News it was a chase and a car hit a dump truck.
Police at the scene of the crash said the incident started in Bayshore.
Authorities have not confirmed any details.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
