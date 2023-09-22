Port Washington gas station attack, suspect arrested

PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. — A suspect wanted for throwing an unknown liquid in a gas station clerk's face in Port Washington has since been arrested.

According to the Port Washington Police Department, around 8 p.m. on Sept. 19, the suspect went into the gas station and confronted the clerk.

During the confrontation, he splashed the clerk in the face with a liquid mixed with an unknown substance multiple times. This caused the clerk to experience pain and to become temporarily blinded, police said.

The suspect fled on foot.

In an update Thursday, police said an arrest had been made.

You can read the full press release from police below:

**UPDATE**

9/21/23 An arrest has been made. Thank you to the community for your assistance.



**Assault on gas station attendant - unknown liquid**



PWPD is looking to identify this individual wanted in connection with an assault that occurred at a local gas station. At approximately 8 p.m. on September 19th, the suspect entered the gas station and confronted the gas station clerk. During the confrontation, he produced a water bottle that had a liquid mixed with an unknown substance. He splashed the clerk in the face multiple times with the liquid, causing the clerk to experience pain and to become temporarily blinded. The suspect fled on foot, but is believed to be connected with a silver SUV. If you have any information as to the identity or location of this suspect, please call PWPD at 262-284-2611







