Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Popular Wisconsin state trail reopened following years of repairs

Elroy-Sparta Trail.jpg
<i><a href="https://dnr.wisconsin.gov/newsroom/release/57096" target="_blank" link-data="{&quot;cms.site.owner&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000166-21cd-df00-ab7e-f1cd99f40000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;ae3387cc-b875-31b7-b82d-63fd8d758c20&quot;},&quot;cms.content.publishDate&quot;:1652710225730,&quot;cms.content.publishUser&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000174-1276-dc50-a7fd-d27e538f0000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc&quot;},&quot;cms.content.updateDate&quot;:1652710225730,&quot;cms.content.updateUser&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000174-1276-dc50-a7fd-d27e538f0000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc&quot;},&quot;link&quot;:{&quot;target&quot;:&quot;NEW&quot;,&quot;attributes&quot;:[],&quot;url&quot;:&quot;https://dnr.wisconsin.gov/newsroom/release/57096&quot;,&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;00000180-cd34-d02d-ad85-fdfea7600000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;ff658216-e70f-39d0-b660-bdfe57a5599a&quot;},&quot;linkText&quot;:&quot;Travel Wisconsin&quot;,&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;00000180-cd34-d02d-ad85-fdfea74e0000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;809caec9-30e2-3666-8b71-b32ddbffc288&quot;}">Travel Wisconsin</a></i>
The Elroy-Sparta Trail
Elroy-Sparta Trail.jpg
Posted at 9:11 AM, May 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-16 10:11:57-04

SPARTA, Wis. (AP) — The popular Elroy-Sparta State Trail in western Wisconsin officially reopened over the weekend following several years of flood-related repairs.

Summer flood damage in 2018 closed the 32-mile-long trail which had about 60,000 visitors a year. The state Department of Natural Resources said the trail needed two complete bridge replacements and landslide repairs, among other work.

According to the DNR, $2.3 million needed for repairs came from the Federal Emergency Management Administration and the state. While repair work is largely complete, a 1-mile section of the trail was closed as of Friday because of bridge safety concerns.

It’s set to reopen after Memorial Day weekend, with a permanent bridge replacement coming in late 2023 or early 2024.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

bee.png

Local News

Watch the MPS Spelling Bee Finals this weekend on TMJ4.com