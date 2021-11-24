Pope Francis sends condolences to Archdiocese of Milwaukee

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Pope Francis has reached out to Archbishop Jerome Letsicki of the Archdiocese of Milwaukee, following the Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy. The Holy Father sent his assurances of spiritual closeness with the archbishop and all of those impacted by the attack.

The Pope's letter Letsicki said, in part:

"The Holy Father asks you to kindly convey the assurance of his spiritual closeness to all affected by the tragic incident that recently took place in Waukesha. He commends the souls of those who died to Almight God's loving mercy and implores the divine gifts of healing and consolation upon the injured and bereaved. He joins you in asking the Lord to bestow upon everyone the spiritual strength which triumphs over violence and overcomes evil with good."

