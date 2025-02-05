'Pop out of the Trees' with Greg Marshall coming to Vivarium

MILWAUKEE — Storyteller Greg Marshall is bringing his one-person show to Milwaukee's Vivarium later this month.

"Pop Out of the Trees" is coming to Vivarium on February 15.

The show "is a true, hilarious and deeply moving story about a young man who learns that the greatest story isn't the one he tells, but the ones he hears from the most unexpected people," according to the Pabst Theater Group's website.

Expect "an entertaining blend of storytelling and music with poetic surprises (aka improv music and freestyling)," the website says.

Doors will open at 7 p.m., with the show starting at 8 p.m.

Tickets are available at the Pabst Theater Group's website.

