'Poorly Drawn Pets' fundraiser back again to support the Wisconsin Humane Society

Our TMJ4 morning team tried their hand at drawing their own pets -- very poorly, of course.
Posted at 7:02 AM, Jan 10, 2024
'Poorly Drawn Pets' is back!

The humorous fundraiser helps support the Wisconsin Humane Society. For a $25 donation, a volunteer will draw your dog or cat... very poorly.

So, we had to have our TMJ4 morning team try the same challenge themselves.

To support the fundraiser, you can submit your pet picture and donation on the Humane Society Facebook page through Thursday.

