Polonez Restaurant hopes to help resettle four Ukrainian refugees in Milwaukee area

ST. FRANCIS, Wisc. — Polonez Restaurant, a polish eatery in St. Francis, is helping resettle four Ukrainian refugees who are now in the Milwaukee area.

Peter Burzyński's parents are the owners of Polonez. He said the retaurant is raising money to find a local home for the family of four. Burzyński is hoping to find a landlord willing to be flexible with documentation needed to rent a unit until the family is processed.

TMJ4

The family consists of Oleg, who is an Orthodox priest, his wife Yulia, and their two daughters who are 11 and 13.

The money is being raised through Venmo and will go directly towards helping the family. If you want to help, you can Venmo: @UkrainianRefugeeRent

TMJ4

The restaurant also has a donation jar. That money will go to the Kosciuszko Foundation, a Polish non-profit based out of New York that is helping more Ukrainian refugees in Poland.

Burzyński's parents started Polonez nearly 35 years ago. Polonez is located at 4016 S. Packard Ave. in St. Francis.

