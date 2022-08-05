Watch Now
Polling location change for Milwaukee Wards 2, 3, 5

The polling location for the August 9 primary has changed to Risen Savior Community Center
Posted at 10:00 AM, Aug 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-05 11:00:51-04

MILWAUKEE — One of the Milwaukee polling locations for the August 9 primary has changed due to building construction.

Voters in wards 2, 3, and 5 will not be able to place their votes at Greater Holy Temple Christian Academy. Instead, they will have to head to Risen Savior Community Center, 9505 W Brown Deer Road.

A news release from the City of Milwaukee explains that signs will be posted at the old polling site, directing voters to the new location.

Signs have also been posted throughout the affected wards to notify voters of the last-minute change.

In the news release, the city encouraged all voters to double-check their polling place prior to Election Day, especially after 2022 redistricting.

To check your polling location, go to MyVote.wi.gov and click "find my polling place." You can also call 414-286-VOTE.

