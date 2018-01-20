PolitiFact Wisconsin: Would proposed immigration bill have barred Trump's wife, grandfather?

Would a proposed immigration bill have prevented First Lady Melania Trump and President Donald Trump's grandfather from coming into the U.S.?

PolitiFact Wisconsin put the claim from Randy Bryce, a Democratic candidate hoping to unseat House Speaker Paul Ryan, to the Truth-O-Meter.

President Trump has backed a proposed bill that would shift legal immigration from one that favors family reunification to a point system based on skills.

"Bryce claims under legislation supported by President trump - that Trump's own family would not have been allowed to come into the United States," said Tom Kertscher with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Bryce was referring to Trump's grandfather Friedrich and First Lady Melania.

PolitiFact Wisconsin says the 30 point system looks at several issues including age and education.

"So to be allowed to come to the U-S you would have to score high in your ability to speak English. Get a high paying job have a high education and other factors," said Kertscher.

An immigration law specialists tells PolitiFact Wisconsin that the chances of Trump's grandfather of being allowed in under a point system would have been unlikely.

"On the other hand when Bryce says Melania Trump would not have been allowed to come into the U-S, that's not so certain," said Kertscher. "She probably would have had an uphill battle as well."

PolitiFact Wisconsin rated Bryce's claim Half True, meaning it is partially accurate but needs clarification.