PolitiFact Wisconsin: Is outside campaign spending targeting Senator Tammy Baldwin?

Big money is pouring into Wisconsin from conservative groups that want to unseat Democratic Senator Tammy Baldwin.

But is more money being spent against Baldwin than any other senate Democrat up in 2018? PolitiFact Wisconsin puts it to the Truth-O-Meter.

It's no secret that Republicans want to unseat Senator Tammy Baldwin.

Martha Laning, the chair of the Wisconsin Democratic Party, talked about that with TODAY'S TMJ4 last week.

"She's a threat to the greedy right-wing agenda that's out there," said Laning.



But Laning also made this claim during a radio interview.

"Laning says that conservative group have spent $5 million against Tammy Baldwin and that's five times more than they spent against all other Democrats in the senate who are up for election combined," said Tom Kertscher with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

PolitiFact Wisconsin looked at the spending numbers for TV and Digital ads in 2017 and it adds up. But it's not all against Baldwin.

"We found the $5 million figure is accurate with one clarification, $3 million of that amount has been spent attacking Baldwin - the other $2 million spent in favor of Kevin Nicholson one of her Republican opponents," said Kerstcher.

And that $3 million amount would be five times more than was spent against other Democrats.

Baldwin is one of several Democratic Senators up in 2018, in a state won by Donald Trump.

PolitiFact Wisconsin rated this claim Mostly True.