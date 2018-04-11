Political Panel: House Speaker Paul Ryan's retirement announcement

Partly Cloudy
Democratic Strategist Joe Zepecki and Former GOP Strategist Brian Nemoir discuss what will happen in Washington following Paul Ryan's announcement not to seek re-election.
Our political panel discussed House Speaker Paul Ryan's retirement announcement Wednesday and the implications it could have on a tough battle for Republicans this election.
Joe Zepecki, Democratic strategist and founder of Zepecki Communications and former GOP strategist and public affairs consultant Brian Nemoi joined our Charles Benson to talk about the Janesville Republican's decision.