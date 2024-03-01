Police: suspect arrested after reports of 'shots fired' at Brown Deer Walmart

BROWN DEER, Wis. — There are no injuries after reports of shots fired at the Walmart near 60th and Brown Deer.

North Shore Fire/Rescue tells TMJ4 News police officers and first responders rushed to the store for a report of shots fired. No one was shot, and there are no victims.

Our crew on scene saw crime scene tape and evidence markers around the grocery entrance of the store when they arrived. Around 4:20 P.M., crime scene tape came down.

One shopper told TMJ4 News before shots rang out that he heard people arguing.

"We were shopping and the next thing, we hear 4 or 5 shots and everybody running for their lives out of the aisle and trying to figure out what aisle," said Troy Paige, who was part of the crowd of shoppers running.

Brown Deer police officials confirmed to TMJ4 News that officers arrested a suspect, the incident happened outside the store and that they don't suspect any injuries right now, but may still be looking for potential victims that drove away in a vehicle.

