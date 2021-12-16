Watch
Police: Speeding driver ran red light, caused fatal crash

(Source: Pixabay)
Posted at 6:16 PM, Dec 15, 2021
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police say a traffic crash that killed three people and injured a fourth person was caused by a speeding driver who ran a red light.

An SUV and a car collided about 9:20 a.m. Tuesday on the city’s east side, killing the drivers of both vehicle and a passenger in the SUV.

Another person in the car was injured. Officials say two of the victims died at the scene and a third person was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police on Wednesday said the driver of the car was traveling at a high rate of speed when the vehicle blew through a red light and T-boned the SUV at Highway 51 and Cottage Grove Road.

