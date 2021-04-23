Police shoot armed man in northern Wisconsin town of Weston

WESTON, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say police shot and wounded a man in the northern Wisconsin village of Weston in an apartment where a woman was found dead.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice says Everest Metro Police Officers were sent to an apartment building around 3:30 a.m. on a report of a woman requesting assistance.

The agency says officers went inside and heard a woman screaming and were confronted by an armed man. The officers opened fire.

The news release says the officers then entered the apartment unit and found the body of a woman. The department says the man was hospitalized in critical condition, but no officers were injured.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip