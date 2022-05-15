Police share ages of victims, suspects in Saturday's shootings

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department released additional details on Saturday's shootings in the entertainment district.

Three separate shootings happened around the area Saturday night which resulted in a total of 21 victims. One of the shootings resulted in 17 victims, in itself.

Now, we know the ages of everyone involved.

According to a press release from the Milwaukee Police Department, 16 of the 21 shooting victims were injured but not arrested. The ages and genders of those individuals are as follows:

30-year-old man

26-year-old woman

16-year-old girl

20-year-old man

20-year-old man

40-year-old man

35-year-old woman

47-year-old woman

18-year-old woman

33-year-old man

20-year-old woman

18-year-old woman

23-year-old man

18-year-old man

15-year-old boy

23-year-old man

Five other individuals were also injured. They were treated at a local hospital and then arrested. Those individuals are:

28-year-old man

20-year-old man

30-year-old man

21-year-old man

29-year-old man

In addition to those five arrests, police arrested six other people who were connected to the incidents but not injured. Police said a 19-year-old male, three 20-year-old males, a 23-year-old male, and a 24-year-old male were arrested.

In the press release, MPD also provided a brief statement on the incidents and response, saying,

"MPD wishes the victims of this senseless tragedy a quick recovery and is thankful no lives were lost. We want to thank all of the public safety personnel that responded and assisted to include the Wauwatosa Police Department, the Marquette Police Department, and the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Police Department. In addition, MPD would like to thank the numerous Milwaukee Police Department Officers and personnel who worked throughout the night and on into today in response to these incidents."

