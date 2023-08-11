Police seeking suspect wanted in sexual assault, stabbing near Maryland and Park

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police are looking for a suspect wanted in a sexual assault and stabbing that happened on July 30 around 1:30 a.m. near Maryland Ave. and Park Place.

Police say the suspect approached the victim with a knife and made sexual contact. During a struggle, the suspect stabbed the victim. The victim was able to break free.

Police describe the suspect as a white man, 30-40 years of age, 6’ feet tall, and 250 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and gator neck mask.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

