Milwaukee police seek vehicle in connection to deadly hit-and-run near 25th and Canal

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are looking for a vehicle wanted in connection to a deadly hit-and-run accident on Sept. 23, 2023, near 25th and Canal.

Police say the victim, identified by the medical examiner as 48-year-old Heidi K. Schneider of Milwaukee, died at the scene.

The vehicle wanted is a black 2022 Dodge Durango with a Wisconsin license plate: 20327AFT, last 5 of VIN 27539. The vehicle has damage to the front passenger side fender/hood.

The vehicle's occupants should be considered armed and dangerous. If located, police say you should not approach and instead call 911.

The hit-and-run occurred along the Menomonee River in Milwaukee around 1:45 a.m. Police said the driver of the vehicle did not stop after the collision.

The medical examiner's office's narrative report states authorities found Schneider in the roadway with extensive trauma.

Any tips related to the vehicle or driver may be reported to the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360.

